Southern Nebraska Conference softball tournament schedule
FAIRBURY – The 2019 Southern Nebraska Conference softball tournament will be held this Saturday at the Fairbury Softball Complex.
The tournament will feature three Class C-rated schools in No. 1 Fairbury (18-4), No. 5 Centennial (20-8) and No. 6 Milford (16-6).
Here is the schedule for the games:
10 a.m.
Field 1 (5) Blue River (9-14) vs. (4) Wilber-Clatonia (9-14)
Field 2 (6) Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend (7-20) vs. (3) Centennial
Noon
Field 1 Winner of Blue River/Wilber-Clatonia vs. (1) Fairbury
Field 2 Winner of FC/EM/F /Centennial vs. (2) Milford
The games for third and fifth place will be played on fields one and two, respectively, about 15 minutes after the completion of the noon games.
The championship will start around 3:30 to 4 p.m. depending on the length of the two consolation games.
2020 Sertoma 8-man All Star Football Coaches
HASTINGS-The 2019 coaching staffs for the Sertoma 8-Man All Star Game this spring were announced this week.
The game will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hastings College at 6:00 PM.
East Head Coach:
Clint Jones-Meridian
East Assistants:
Darin Suckstorf-Lutheran High Northeast
Matt Kuchar-Bloomfield
Jacob Baber-Meridian
West Head:
Jason Spady-Garden County
West Assistants:
Paul Heusinkvelt-Overton
Ryan Jones-Maxwell
Chad Dormann-Garden County
