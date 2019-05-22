Weather forces more cancellations
YORK – The Nebraska School Activities Association announced early Tuesday morning that the opening round of the Class A, B, C and D state golf tournaments were canceled due to inclement weather. Those championships will now be an 18-hole event on Wednesday with the tee times and pairings remaining the same.
Here are the Dukes’ tee times for Wednesday: Hole No. 1: 10:10 a.m. - Andrew Sahling; 10:40 a.m. - Hunter Royal; 11:10 a.m. - Hayden Royal; 11:30 a.m. - Reed Malleck
Hole No. 10: 9:50 a.m. - Marley Jensen
Up-to-date individual and team scoring can be found at www.nsaahome.org.
Cornerstone Legion opener canceled
YORK — York Cornerstone Legion baseball’s opening games of the season against David City, which was originally set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Levitt Stadium with the Juniors game, was canceled due to inclement weather.
The York Juniors and Seniors are scheduled to play Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg on Thursday at a location and time to be determined.
Correction
In the Saturday, May 18 sports section of the York News-Times, there was an error on the front-page headline that meant to say, “Dukes take the state-meet stage in Omaha”. The YNT staff regrets the mistake and offers a free corrected e-Edition version of that front page to anyone who likes one. For those interested, please send an email to online@yorknewstimes.com.