McCool Junction and Cody-Kilgore set to kickoff at 1 p.m. MST.
CODY, Neb. – The highly awaited Six Man football game between the McCool Junction Mustangs (10-0) and the Cody-Kilgore Cowboys (10-0) has been set.
The semifinal will be played in Cody, Neb., which is about a five-hour drive from McCool Junction and located in the northwest corner of the state, about 300 miles away.
The game will begin at 2 p.m. central time and 1 p.m. mountain time.
The other semifinal matches up Harvard (10-0) against Creek Valley (10-0). That game will be played in Chappell, Neb., at 4:30 p.m. MST/3:30 p.m. CST.
The Six Man state championship will be played at Cope Stadium on the University of Nebraska-Kearney campus at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.
Nebraska’s first trip to Maryland set for afternoon kickoff
LINCOLN – The Nebraska-Maryland game is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 23, the Big Ten announced Monday.
The game will be the Huskers’ first trip to Maryland. NU leads the all-time series against the Terrapins 1-0 – a 28-7 win in 2016.
Nebraska’s final three games of 2019 – Wisconsin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, at Maryland and Iowa at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 – will all be televised by BTN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.