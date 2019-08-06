Cornerstone Bank to sponsor 37th annual tennis tournament
YORK – Cornerstone Bank will host its 37th annual non-sanctioned tennis tournament Aug. 10-11 at the Levitt Tennis Courts next to York High School.
Entries will be limited to one single and one double. The matches will be the best of three sets with a 12-point tiebreaker at 6-all. There will be a super tie breaker if sets are split in lieu of a third set.
Registration forms are available at any Cornerstone Bank or on the bank’s website at www.cornerstoneconnect.com. The entry deadline is noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Singles entry fee is $15 per division and doubles entry fee is $20 per team.
Pairings will be available after noon on Friday, August 9 from Mandy Hengelfelt at Cornerstone Bank at (402) 363-7423 before 5 p.m. or you can visit our website.
Please call Mandy Hengelfelt at (402) 363-7423 for any further information.
York Dukes host flag and tackle football
YORK — The York football team will once again be hosting flag football for boys and girls in grades 1-6 this fall. Games and practices will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 24, 31 and Sept. 14. Forms are available at any York Public School office or York Community Center.
York Youth Football is forming 4th, 5th and 6th grade tackle teams for this fall. A parent meeting and pad check out will be Sunday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at the York High School practice field. The first practice will be on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at the York High School east practice field. Forms can be picked up at any York Public School office or York Community Center.
Reminder: a physical is required to play youth tackle football.
Former Huskers Larson, Robinson help U.S. women’s volleyball team secure Olympic berth
Former Huskers Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson helped the U.S. women’s volleyball team secure a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-13 win over Argentina in a qualifying tournament in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Larson had 12 kills on 24 attacks, while Robinson added 10 kills in 23 attacks and had two ace serves.
Both former Huskers were on the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro that finished with the bronze medal. Team USA has never won an Olympic gold medal.