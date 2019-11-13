NGA Junior All-Star Team Announced
Bartels, Badura headline All-Stars
OMAHA (November 11, 2019) – Ten juniors have been selected to the Nebraska Golf Association’s 2019 Junior All-Star Team, including team captains Danica Badura of Aurora and Josh Bartels of Lincoln.
Members were selected based upon their performance in state and/or national tournaments and select team events this past season. In addition, other criteria considered include a player’s integrity and conduct both on and off the golf course.
Members of the 2019 team include:
Josh Bartels, Lincoln*
Danica Badura, Aurora*
Luke Gutschewski, Elkhorn
Jalea Culliver, Omaha
Luke Kluver, Norfolk
Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha
Reed Malleck, York
Kate Strickland, Lincoln
Josh Peters, Omaha
Lauren Thiele, Wahoo
* Team captains
Kluver, who was on the 2016, 2017 and 2018 teams, is the only junior boy to make four Junior All-Star Teams. He passes three others who made the team three times. Bartels made the team for the second straight year, while Gutschewski, Malleck and Peters are first time All-Stars. On the girls’ side, Strickland and Thiele are now two-time all-stars, while Badura, Culliver and Hanna are all first time selections. Strickland and Thiele, who are both sophomores, are on pace to tie the record of five selections, held by Thiele’s sisters’ Haley and Hannah, and Danielle Lemek of Doniphan.
