York Dukes Summer Golf Camp
YORK – The 2019 York Dukes Summer Golf Camp dates will be June 10-12 at the York Country Club.
The camp cost is $40 and includes the following;
• Instruction by PGA Golf Professionals, High School Golf coaches and players.
• Use of York Country Club facilities
• Refreshments, contests and prizes
• T-Shirt included in entry fee.
Clubs are not required, but please bring them if you have them. We will try to supply them if not.
The camp is for boys and girls entering grades second through eighth next school year.
Camp times are as follows: 8:30-10 a.m.: second and third grades (boys and girls);
10 a.m.-noon: fourth and fifth grades;
1:15 p.m.-3:45 p.m.: sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
York Duke Tennis Camp
YORK — The York Dukes tennis camp will be July 10-12.Boys & Girls Grades 3-5: 9 – 10:30 a.m.
Boys & Girls Grades 6-8: 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Boys & Girls Grades 9-12: 1:30 – 4 p.m.