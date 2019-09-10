Football
Exeter-Milligan/Friend commits six turnovers in loss to Palmyra
PALMYRA – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats football team sits at 0-2 after Friday night’s close 25-22 loss on the road to Palmyra.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend led 16-10 just before halftime thanks to a 58-yard touchdown run from Casey Jindra, but Palmyra picked off a pass returned it to the end zone for a pick-six with under a minute left that put the Bobcats behind 17-16 at the break.
After another scoring run from Jindra towards the end of the third – this one an 8-yarder, but the two-point throw fell incomplete – put the Bobcats up 22-17, Palmyra won the fourth quarter and the game when Dominic Darrah threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Waltke. Palmyra converted the extra two points.
The Palmyra defense did the rest, holding Exeter-Milligan/Friend scoreless in the final eight minutes to seal the win.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend outgained Palmyra in total offense, 320-191, and outrushed it 250-57. The Bobcats committed six turnovers, however, losing five fumbles with one interception.
Jack Baptista led the Bobcats in rushing with 110 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries while Jindra had 74 yards and two scores on five touches. Max Zeleny added 60 yards on 11 carries.
Jackson Beethe hauled in three catches for 32 yards while Zeleny had two receptions for 29 yards.
Zeleny was also the leading tackler on the Exeter-Milligan/Friend defense with 11. He also had an interception. Dylan Bounds chipped in with nine tackles while Baptista had seven stops.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend is on the road this Friday at Lourdes Central Catholic (1-1).
Hampton hangs tough with Santee, but Warriors run away with win in second half
HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks football team hung with the Santee Warriors in the first half on Friday night in Hampton, trailing just 31-20 at halftime. But the undermanned Hawks ultimately fell at home to Santee, 51-38, to drop to 0-2 on the season.
Statistics were not available for Hampton.
The Hawks will host Six Man No. 9-rated Dorchester (2-0) on Friday.
Nebraska Christian uses second-half blitz to top Nebraska Lutheran
WACO – At the half, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights had a reason to be optimistic about their chances for a comeback as they trialed the Class D-1 No. 9-rated Nebraska Christian Eagles just 26-14.
That optimism disappeared quickly in the second half, however, as the Eagles went on a 20-6 run and pulled away for a 60-20 win.
Christian rushed for 387 yards on 53 attempts and missed on all four pass attempts. The run game was led by junior Elijah Boersen with three touchdowns and 190 yards on 16 carries.
Picking up 76 yards on 17 rushing attempts was junior Elijah Green, and he crossed the goal line twice in the win.
Also scoring for the Eagles was freshman Drew Perdew on a 36-yard run, while both Dayton Falk and Isaac Herman had one scoring run.
No stats were available for Nebraska Lutheran.
Lutheran (1-1) travels to Thayer Central on Friday.
Nebraska Christian (2-0) 18 8 20 14 – 60
Nebraska Lutheran (1-1) 6 8 6 0 – 20
No. 8 Fullerton hands Osceola-High Plains home loss
CLARKS – The Class D-1 No. 8-rated Fullerton Warriors football team traveled to Clarks on Friday night and left with a 34-16 win over the Osceola-High Plains Storm.
The loss drops Osceola-Highs to 1-1 on the season. The Stormdogs will travel to Ravenna (1-1) this Friday.
Fullerton pitched a shutout for the first three quarters and led 34-0 at halftime and the end of the third quarter. Osceola-High Plains scored two touchdowns in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to make a meaningful dent in the deficit.
Osceola-High Plains had 264 total yards, rushing for 228. Dylan Soule led the team on the ground with 86 rushing on 16 carries while freshman Isaiah Zelasney scored on runs of 52 and 29 yards. Keaton VanHousen was held to seven carries for 22 yards.
Softball
Polk County slips past Pierce for third win
ALBION – Even though the Pierce Bluejays jumped to a 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning on Saturday in Albion at the Boone Central/Newman Grove Cardinals Triangular, the Polk County Slammers rebounded for the 7-5 win.
After improving to 3-5, host BC/NG punched out 13 hits and benefited from several Polk County errors in a 16-0 three-inning final.
Polk County 7, Pierce 5
The lead see-sawed early in the game as Pierce went out to a 3-0 edge at the end of the first inning, only to see the Slammers respond with two in the second and third to go on top 4-3.
Pierce took the lead back by scoring two in the bottom of the third, but Polk County tied the game at 5 with a run in the fourth and won it with a two-run fifth to account for the 7-5 final.
Polk County (3-6) had seven hits in the win as it was led by Sadie Sunday with three hits in three at-bats. Kayleigh Pinner chipped in with two hits and an RBI in two plate appearances.
With her three hits, Sunday raised her season batting average to .609.
Pierce, which finished with six hits, was led by Lizzie Hammer with a pair of singles.
Carlson picked up the win with five innings of work and eight strikeouts.
BC/NG 16, Polk County 0
In two games this season, BC/NG has outscored Polk County 29-0, including Saturday’s 16-0 final.
The Cardinals scored 12 times in the bottom of the first as they took advantage of five Slammer errors to score nine unearned runs in the game.
Polk County had just one hit – a single off the bat of Faith Fellows.
The Cardinals had 13 hits as they were led by six girls with two hits each.
Both Avery Olnes and Madisyn Cunningham drove in three runs each and both homered for BC/NG in the win.
Twin River is at Polk County on Tuesday night for a 6 p.m. start in Stromsburg. The Slammers travel to Ord on Thursday.
