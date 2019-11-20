McCool Junction and Harvard to decide Six Man state championship
KEARNEY – After Friday night’s semifinals in the Six Man state football playoffs, a pair of road teams emerged victorious and punched their tickets to Friday’s state championship game at Cope Stadium on the University of Nebraska-Kearney campus.
The McCool Junction Mustangs (11-0) defeated the Cody-Kilgore Cowboys (10-1) 40-28 while the Harvard Cardinals (11-0) were a 50-20 winner over Creek Valley (10-1) in Chappell, Neb.
The Six Man state championship will kick off at 7 p.m. this Friday in Kearney.
This is the first trip to the state finals for McCool Junction in just its second year of Six Man football. The Cardinals were in the 2017 championship.
Both teams made the field of 16 last year. The Mustangs and the Cardinals both lost to eventual state champion Wilcox-Hildreth.
Osceola/High Plains draws Burwell in Class D-1 state championship
LINCOLN – The Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs got past the Cross County Cougars with a 34-30 win in a Class D-1 semifinal Monday night in Clarks. The victory sends the Stormdogs to the state championship game against the Burwell Longhorns, who have made the state title game in four of the last five years and are on a 15-year playoff streak. The Longhorns won state in 2016.
Led by co-head coaches Greg Wood and Bob Fuller, Osceola/High Plains, a No. 4 seed of the playoffs, heads into the game with a record of 10-2 while No. 5 Burwell also owns a record of 10-2.
Burwell’s losses have come to Elm Creek (by a score of 36-28) and Arcadia-Loup City (36-6). High Plains’ losses came early in the season and were to Fullerton on Sept. 6 and Ravenna on Sept. 13. The Stormdogs were 1-2 to begin their 2019 campaign.
The state championship will kick off at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
