Volleyball
Saturday, November 2
>> District Finals
Thursday, November 7
>> State Championships in Lincoln
Friday, November 8
>> State Championships in Lincoln
Saturday, November 9
>> State Championships in Lincoln
College Soccer
Saturday, November 2
>> Tabor College at York College, W-1 p.m./M-3:30 p.m.
Football
Thursday, October 31
>> State Football–Round 1 for Classes D1-D2
Friday, November 1
>> State Football–Round 1 for Classes B, C1, C2, and D6
Wednesday, November 6
>> State Football–Second Round for Classes D1 and D2
Friday, November 8
>> State Football-Quarterfinals for Classes B, C1, C2 and D6
Tuesday, November 12
>> State Football-Quarterfinals for Classes D1 and D2
Friday, November 15
>> State Football Semifinals for Classes B, C1, C2, and D6
Monday, November 18
>> State Football-Semifinals for Classes D1 and D2 **Start of Winter Practice**
Friday, November 22
>> State Finals–Class D6 at Cope Stadium (UNK) at 7 p.m.
Monday, November 25
>> State Finals– Class D1–10:15 a.m./ClassD2–2:45 p.m./ Class B–7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, November 26
>> State Finals– Class C1–10:15 a.m./ClassC2–2:45 p.m./Class A–7:15 p.m.
