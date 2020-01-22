Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...A FEW POCKETS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN REMAIN POSSIBLE ACROSS THE LOCAL AREA THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS COMBINED WITH PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...THROUGH NOON CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON THE POSSIBILITY OF SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS THROUGH THE LATE MORNING HOURS TODAY, POTENTIALLY IMPACTING THE MORNING COMMUTE FOR THE MAJORITY OF AREA RESIDENTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&