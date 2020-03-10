College Baseball/Softball
Friday, March 7
>> Southwestern College at York College, 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 8
>> Southwester College at York College (DH) 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
>> Bethany College at York College, 5 p.m.
College Soccer
Thursday, March 12
>> Hastings College at York College (DH), 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
>> Southwestern College at York College (DH), 1 p.m.
Monday, March 16
>> Briar Cliff University at York College (DH), 3 p.m.
Soccer
Thursday, March 19
>> York at Kearney Catholic, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Thursday, March 19
>> York at GICC Invite, 9 a.m.
Track and Field
Thursday, March 19
>> York at Concordia Bulddog Indoor Invite, 9 a.m.
