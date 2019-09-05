Cross Country
Thursday, Sept. 5
>> York at Concordia Invite, 3:45 p.m.
>> Superior Invite (Fillmore Central, McCool), 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
>> York at Augustana College Twilight Invite
Golf
Thursday, Sept. 5
>> Heartland @ GICC Invite (Indianhead), 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
>> York Tri-(Elkhorn South/Crete), 4:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at Fullerton, 4 p.m.
Softball
Thursday, Sept. 5
>> Aurora at York, 6:30 p.m.
>> FC/E-M at Southern, 6:30 p.m.
>> Ashland-Greenwood at Centennial, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
>> Fairbury Invite (Centennial, FC/E-M), 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
>> York at Beatrice, 6:30 p.m.
>> Twin River at Polk County 6 p.m.
>> Centennial Tri-(W-C/Centura Central Valley), 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> York Tri- (Adams Central/ Centennial), 4:30 p.m.
>> Polk County at Ord, 6 p.m.
>> FCEM at Freeman Tri, 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
Wednesday, Sept. 4
>> Kansas Wesleyan @ York College, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday, Sept. 5
>> York @ Aurora, 7 p.m.
>> Cross County at Shelby-Rising City, 7 p.m.
>> David City at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.
>> Hampton Triangular (Exeter-Milligan, BDS), 6:30 p.m.
>> Heartland Triangular, 5 p.m.
>> McCool Triangular (Nebraska Lutheran), 5:30 p.m.
>> High Plains Triangular (Giltner, East Butler), 5:30 p.m.
>> Milford @ Centennial, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
>> York at Columbus Lakeview, 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Milford, 7 p.m.
>> McCool at Deshler, 7:30 p.m.
>> Fullerton at High Plains, 7 p.m.
>> Sandy Creek at Centennial, 7 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan Triangular (Giltner, Osceola), 5:30 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Nebraska Christian, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> York at Neumann Tri- (Ralston), 5 p.m.
>> Friend at Cross County, 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Tri-County, 6 p.m.
>> Hampton at Dorchester Tri, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Tuesday, Sept. 10
>> York at Adams Central, 4 p.m.
