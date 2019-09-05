Cross Country

Thursday, Sept. 5

>> York at Concordia Invite, 3:45 p.m.

>> Superior Invite (Fillmore Central, McCool), 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

>> York at Augustana College Twilight Invite

Golf

Thursday, Sept. 5

>> Heartland @ GICC Invite (Indianhead), 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

>> York Tri-(Elkhorn South/Crete), 4:30 p.m.

>> Heartland at Fullerton, 4 p.m.

Softball

Thursday, Sept. 5

>> Aurora at York, 6:30 p.m.

>> FC/E-M at Southern, 6:30 p.m.

>> Ashland-Greenwood at Centennial, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

>> Fairbury Invite (Centennial, FC/E-M), 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

>> York at Beatrice, 6:30 p.m.

>> Twin River at Polk County 6 p.m.

>> Centennial Tri-(W-C/Centura Central Valley), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

>> York Tri- (Adams Central/ Centennial), 4:30 p.m.

>> Polk County at Ord, 6 p.m.

>> FCEM at Freeman Tri, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Wednesday, Sept. 4

>> Kansas Wesleyan @ York College, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Thursday, Sept. 5

>> York @ Aurora, 7 p.m.

>> Cross County at Shelby-Rising City, 7 p.m.

>> David City at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.

>> Hampton Triangular (Exeter-Milligan, BDS), 6:30 p.m.

>> Heartland Triangular, 5 p.m.

>> McCool Triangular (Nebraska Lutheran), 5:30 p.m.

>> High Plains Triangular (Giltner, East Butler), 5:30 p.m.

>> Milford @ Centennial, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

>> York at Columbus Lakeview, 7 p.m.

>> Fillmore Central at Milford, 7 p.m.

>> McCool at Deshler, 7:30 p.m.

>> Fullerton at High Plains, 7 p.m.

>> Sandy Creek at Centennial, 7 p.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan Triangular (Giltner, Osceola), 5:30 p.m.

>> Nebraska Lutheran at Nebraska Christian, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

>> York at Neumann Tri- (Ralston), 5 p.m.

>> Friend at Cross County, 7 p.m.

>> Fillmore Central at Tri-County, 6 p.m.

>> Hampton at Dorchester Tri, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Tuesday, Sept. 10

>> York at Adams Central, 4 p.m.

