Volleyball
Thursday, October 24
>> York at Schuyler, 7 p.m.
>> Southern Nebraska at Milford, TBD
>> St. Edward at McCool Junction, 6:30 p.m.
>> High Plains Tri– (Nebraska Lutheran/Osceola), 5:30 p.m.
>> Shelby-RC at Exeter-Milligan, 7 p.m.
Monday, October 28
>> Subdistricts
Tuesday, October 29
>> Subdistricts
Saturday, November 2
>> District Finals
Thursday, November 7
>> State Championships in Lincoln
Friday, November 8
>> State Championships in Lincoln
Saturday, November 9
>> State Championships in Lincoln
College Volleyball
Tuesday, October 29
>> Oklahoma Wesleyan at York College, 5 p.m.
College Soccer
Saturday, November 2
>> Tabor College at York College, W-1 p.m./M-3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Friday, October 25
>> State Championships at the Kearney Country Club, 12N– Class C (G)/ 1p.m.– Class (B), 2 p.m.–Class D/2:30 p.m.–Class B (G)/3 p.m.–Class D(B)/3:30 p.m.– Class B (B)
Football
Friday, October 25
>> York at Crete, 7 p.m.
>> Cross County at Exeter-Milligan/Friend (Milligan), 7 p.m.
>> Fairubry at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.
>> Hampton at Harvard, 7 p.m.
>> Ravenna at Heartland, 7 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola/High Plains–(Osceola), 7 p.m.
>> Twin River at Centennial, 7 p.m.
>> Cross County at EMF at Milligan, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 31
>> State Football–Round 1 for Classes D1-D2
Friday, November 1
>> State Football–Round 1 for Classes B, C1, C2, and D6
Wednesday, November 6
>> State Football–Second Round for Classes D1 and D2
Friday, November 8
>> State Football-Quarterfinals for Classes B, C1, C2 and D6
Tuesday, November 12
>> State Football-Quarterfinals for Classes D1 and D2
Friday, November 15
>> State Football Semifinals for Classes B, C1, C2, and D6
