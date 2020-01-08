Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 9
>> York at Columbus Scotus/6 p.m.
>> York at Beatrice, 7:30 p.m.
>> Cross County at Sutton, G-6 p.m./7:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Central City, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Hampton at High Plains, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
>> Centennial at Sutton, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Meridian at McCool Junction, G-6:15 p.m./8 p.m.
>> Shelby-RC at Exeter-Milligan, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
>> Northwest at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Raymond Central at Centennial, G-3:30 p.m./B-4:15 p.m.
>> Heartland at Cross County, G-3:45 p.m./B-5:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Superior, G-2:45 p.m./B-4:15 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at Friend, G-2:30 p.m./B- 4p.m.
>> Hampton at Palmer, G-3 p.m./B-4:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 13
>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS, TBD
Tuesday, Jan. 14
>> GICC at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Shelby-RC at Centennial, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Malcolm at Fillmore Central, G-6 p.m./G-7:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at Superior, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> Harvard at McCool Junction, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at East Butler, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Palmer at High Plains, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> Heartland Lutheran at Hampton, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
>> Twin River at Cross County, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at Fillmore Central, G-6 p.m./B-7:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday, Jan. 10
>> York at Ashland-Greenwood Invie, 5:30 p.m.
>> Manstedt Invite at CCC (Cent/HP), 10:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Tri County Duals
Saturday, Jan. 11
>> Malcolm Invite – (York/CC), 9 a.m.
>> Manstedt Invite at CCC (Cent./HP), 10:00 a.m.
>> Tri-County Duals–(FC/York JV), 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
>> Cross County Tri, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
>> Centennial Quad-(FC/Centennial), 5 p.m.
>> York Tri-(Sandy Creek/Milford), 6 p.m.
College Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 11
>> Bethel College at York College, W-3/M-5 p.m.
