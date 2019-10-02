Cross Country
Thursday, October 3
>> York Invite at York Country Club–(York/FC), 4 p.m.
Softball
Thursday, October 3
>> Pierce at Polk County, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday, October 3
>> York at Seward Tri-(Beatrice), 5 p.m.
>> St. Cecilia Tournament– (Cross County/Heartland), TBD
>> Red Cloud at Hampton, 5 p.m.
>> Centennial at Thayer Central, 7 p.m.
College Soccer
Wednesday, October 2
>> Avila University at York College–(Cornerstone), W-–1 p.m./M–3:30 p.m.
Football
Thursday, October 3
>> Red Cloud at Hampton, 7 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at Deshler, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.