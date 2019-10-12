Softball
Wednesday, October 16
>> State Softball First Round– Class B-9 a.m./ClassC-11:20 a.m./ Class A-2 p.m. – All games played at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings
Thursday, October 17
>> State Softball in Hastings at the Bill Smith Softball Complex
Friday, October 18
>> State Championship Finals in All Three Classes starting at 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Saturday, October 12
>> Heartland Quad, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, October 15
>> Cross County Tri– (Shelton/Hampton), 5:30 p.m.
>> Cross Countyl Tri– (Hampton/shelton), 6 p.m.
>> Centennial Tri– (Fillmore Central), 5 p.m.
>> BDS Tri– (McCool Junction(), 6:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at High Plains, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 17
>> York at Central Conference– Home Sites
>> Cross County Tri–(Giltner/Meridian), 5:30 p.m.
>> Hampton at Nebraska Lutheran 7 p.m.
>> High Plains Tri, 5:30 p.m.
>> Centennial Tri–(Aquinas/David City), 5:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at East Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 18
>> Centennial Invite, TBA
Saturday, October 19
>> Central Conference Tournament at Northwest, TBD
Cross Country
Thursday, October 17
>> District Cross Country–(Fillmore Central/York/Centennial/MCJ), TBD
Football
Friday, October 18
>> Seward at York, TBD
>> BDS at Cross County, 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Central City, 7 p.m.
>> Hampton at Deshler, 7 p.m.
>> Fullerton at Heartland, 7 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at Dorchester, 7 p.m.
>> Osceola/High Plains at East Butler– (Brainard), 7 p.m.
>> David City at Centennial, 7 p.m.
>> EMF at Nebraska Lutheran, 7 p.m.
College Soccer
Saturday, October 12
>> Kansas Wesleyan University at York College– W-1 p.m./M-3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Thursday, October 17
>> State Championships in Lincoln, TBD
Friday, October 18
>> State Championship in Lincoln, 7 p.m.
