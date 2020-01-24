Basketball
Friday, Jan. 24
>> York at Fairbury, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Tri-County, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> High Plains at Lawrence-Nelson, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
>> North Platte at York, G-4:30 p.m./B-6:15 p.m.
>> CRC in York-(CC/H-P/EM/MCJ/Hampton/NE, Lutheran)-, TBD
>> Lincoln Christian at Fillmor Central, G-4 p.m./B-5:45 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27
>> York at Central Conference- (home sites), TBD
>> CRC in York- (CC/H-P/EM/MCJ/Hampton/NE Lutheran)-, TBD
Tuesday, Jan 28
>> York at Central Conference-(home sites), TBD
>> Centennial at Fillmore Central, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> CRC in York-(CC/H-P/EM/MCJ/Hampton/NE Lutheran), TBD
>> Heartland at Nebraska Christian, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
>> York at Central Conference, TBD
>> CRC in York-(CC/H-P/EM/MCJ/Hampton/NE Lutheran), TBD
>> Heartland at Friend, G-6 p.m./B-7:45 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
>> York at Central Conference, TVD
>> Thayer Central at Centennial, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> CRC in York-(CC/H-P/EM/MCJ/Hampton/NE Lutheran), TBD
>> Fillmore Central at Gibbon, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
>> York at Central Conference, TBD
Monday, Feb. 3
>> Southern Nebraska Conference-Home Sites, TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 4
>> Southern Nebraska Conference-Home sites, TBD
>> Cross County at Nebraska Lutheran, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at East Butler, G-6:15 p.m./8 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at Giltner, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Meridian at high Plains, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
>> Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial, TBD
Wrestling
Friday, Jan. 24
>> York at UNK Wrestling Duals, 1 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Thayer Central Invite
Saturday, Jan. 25
>> Cross County at Oakland-Craig Invite 9 a.m.
>> High Plains at Neligh-Oakdale Invite, 10 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
>> High Plains at Greeley Invite, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
>> Central Conference at Lexington, 10 a.m.
>> SNC at Milford-(FC/Centennial), 10 a.m.
>> Doniphan-Trumbull Invite, 9:30 a.m.
College Basketball
Wednesday, Jan. 29
>> Tabor College at York College, W-6 p.m./M-8 p.m.
