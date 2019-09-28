Tennis
Monday, Sept. 30
>> Columbus at York, 4 p.m.
Golf
Thursday, Sept. 26
>> York at Pius X Invite- (Holmes CC), 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, October 1
>> Heartland at Adams Central Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at Ravenna Invite, 10 a.m.
Cross Country
Monday, Sept. 30
>> UNK Invite–(York/MCJ) at Kearney Country Club, TBD
Thursday, October 3
>> York Invite at York Country Club–(York/FC), 4 p.m.
Softball
Saturday, Sept. 28
>> Polk County at Adams Central Invite, 10 a.m.
>> Central City Invite–(FCEM and Cenennial), TBD
Monday, Sept. 30
>> Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central/EM at Adams Central, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 1
>> York Tri– (St. Paul/Adams Central, 4:30 p.m.
>> Polk County at Aquinas, 6:30 p.m.
>> FCEM at Milford, 7 p.m.
>> Centennial Tri– (Southern-Diller-Odell/Cozad)4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Saturday, Sept. 28
>> York at Aurora Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Adams Central Invite–(Centennial/Fillmore Central), 8:30 a.m.
>> Hampton Invite, 10 a.m.
>> Heartland at Southern Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran Tournament, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, October 1
>> Crete at York, 7 p.m.
>> St. Cecilia Yournament (Cross County/Heartland), TBD
>> Fillmore Central at Sutton, 7 p.m.
>> Hampton at Fullerton, 6 p.m.
>> High Plains at McCool Junction, 7 p.m.
>> Centennial at Tri-County, 6 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at Gibbon Tri– (Kenesaw),5 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Meridian, 7 p.m.
College Soccer
Wednesday, October 2
>> Avila University at York College–(Cornerstone), W-–1 p.m./M–3:30 p.m.
