Softball
Tuesday, October 8
>> York at Subdistricts, TBD
Thursday, October 10
>> Districts–(Polk County/FCEM and Centennial), TBD
Volleyball
Tuesday, October 8
>> York at Adams Central Tri–(Lexington), 5 p.m.
>> Cross County at Centennial 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Diller-Odell, 7 p.m.
>> High Plains Tri–(Hampton/Meridian), 5:30 p.m.
>> Heartland Tri, 5 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Exeter-Milligan 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 10
>> York at Milford, 7 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan Tri– (Cross County/Dorchester), 5:30 p.m.
>> Sandy Creek at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.
>> Heartland at Superior, 7 p.m.
>> McCool Junction Tri, 5 p.m.
>> Harvard at Nebraska Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Golf
Tuesday, October 8
>> District Golf–(York/Heartland), TBD
Tennis
Tuesday, October 8
>> York at Hastings, 5 p.m.
College Soccer
Tuesday, October 8
>> Bethany College at York College–(Cornerstone), W-1 p.m./M-3:30 p.m.
College Volleyball
Wednesday, October 9
>> University of St. Mary at York College, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Thursday, October 10
>> York Central Conference, TBD
>> Southern Nebraska at Superior– (FC/Centennial), 4:30 p.m.
>> McCool Junction Invite, 4 p.m.
