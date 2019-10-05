Softball

Saturday, October 5

>> Southern NEbraska at Fairbury–(Centennial/FCEM), TBD

Monday, October 7

>> York at Subdistricts, TBD

>> HWY 91 at Polk County, 6 p.m.

>> Aurora at FCEM, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 8

>> York at Subdistricts, TBD

Thursday, October 10

>> Districts–(Polk County/FCEM and Centennial), TBD

Volleyball

Saturday, October 5

>> York at Raymond Central Invite, 8 a.m.

>> Cross County at Clarkson Invite, 9 a.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan at JCC Tournament in Tecumseh, TBD

Tuesday, October 8

>> York at Adams Central Tri–(Lexington), 5 p.m.

>> Cross County at Centennial 7 p.m.

>> Fillmore Central at Diller-Odell, 7 p.m.

>> High Plains Tri–(Hampton/Meridian), 5:30 p.m.

>> Heartland Tri, 5 p.m.

>> Nebraska Lutheran at Exeter-Milligan 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 10

>> York at Milford, 7 p.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan Tri– (Cross County/Dorchester), 5:30 p.m.

>> Sandy Creek at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.

>> Heartland at Superior, 7 p.m.

>> McCool Junction Tri, 5 p.m.

>> Harvard at Nebraska Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Golf

Monday, October 7

>> Southern Nebraska Conference–(Heartland), TBD

>> Districts– (Exeter-Milligan), TBD

Tuesday, October 8

>> District Golf–(York/Heartland), TBD

Tennis

Tuesday, October 8

>> York at Hastings, 5 p.m.

College Soccer

Tuesday, October 8

>> Bethany College at York College–(Cornerstone), W-1 p.m./M-3:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Wednesday, October 9

>> University of St. Mary at York College, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Thursday, October 10

>> York Central Conference, TBD

>> Southern Nebraska at Superior– (FC/Centennial), 4:30 p.m.

>> McCool Junction Invite, 4 p.m.

