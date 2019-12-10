Basketball
Tuesday, Dec. 10
>> York at Columbus, 6 p.m.
>> Sutton at Heartland, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> Giltner at McCool Junction, 7 p.m.
>> East Butler at Exeter-Milligan, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> St. Edward at Nebraska Lutheran, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
>> Waverly at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Sandy Creek at Centennial, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Dorchester at Exeter-Milligan, 7:30 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Martin Luther Tip Off Classic
Friday, Dec. 13
>> Cross County at Meridian, G-6 p.m./ B-7:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at Heartland, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at St. Paul, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at High Plains, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> NE. Lutheran at Martin Luther Tip Off Classic
>> Hampton at Osceola, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
>> York at Lexington, G-5:45 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Tri-County at Centennial, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Malcolm at Cross County, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at Hampton, G-3:45 p.m./B-5:30 p.m.
>> David City at Fillmore Central, G-4 p.m./B-5:45 p.m.
>> NE Lutheran at Martin Luther Tip Classic, TBD
Tuesday, Dec. 17
>> Fairbury at Centennial, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Shelby-RC at Heartland, G-7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Thayer Central, G-7 p.m.
>> Heartland Lutheran at McCool Junction, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Friend at Exeter-Milligan G-6/B-7:30 p.m.
>> Giltner at Nebraska Lutheran, G-6 p.m./7:30 p.m.
>> High Plains at Nebraska Christian, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Hampton at Elba, G-5 p.m./B-6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Tuesday, Dec. 10
>> Cross County Tri-(Shelby-RC/Sandy Creek)
Thursday, Dec. 12
>> Centennial at Milford Tri, 6 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Fairbury Quad, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
>> Nebraska Duals – High Plains at CCC 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
>> York at West Point Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Osceola Invite (Cross County), 8:30 p.m.
>> Nebraska Duals-High Plains at CCC, 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
>> York Tri-(Ashland-GW/Fillmore Central), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
>> York at Boone Central/NG Dual, 6:30 p.m.
College Basketball
Saturday, Dec. 14
>> Ottawa University at York College, W-3 p.m./M-5 p.m.
