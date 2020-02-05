Basketball
Thursday, Feb. 6
>> Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial, TBD
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Dorchester, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
>> Holdredge at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial, TBD
>> Nebraska Lutheran at McCool Junction, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at Hampton, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> High Plains at East Butler, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
>> Lakeview at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial, TBD
>> Cross County at High Plains, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
>> Cross County at David City, G- 6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
>> Cross County at East Butler, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> Yutan at Centennial, 7 p.m.
>> Sandy Creek at Fillmore Central, G-6 p.m./B-7:45 p.m.
>> Heartland at Deshler, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at Exeter-Milligan, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Nebraska Christian at Nebraska Lutheran, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> High Plains at Osceola, 7 p.m.
>> Hampton at Dorchester, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Crete at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
>> Osceola at Heartland, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
>> Seward at York (switch), G-7:30 p.m./B-6 p.m.
>> Centennial at Louisville, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at Cross County, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Sutton, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at Dorchester, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> High Plains at BDS, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Giltner at Hampton, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Thursday, Feb. 6
>> CRC at East Butler-(CC/High Plains), 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
>> York at Fairbury Invite, TBD
>> Centennial at Adams Central Invite, 1:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Norris Invite, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
>> NSAA Dual Tournament–Kearney, TBD
>> Nebraska NSAA Dual Championships-Kearney, TBD
>> GICC Invite– (Cross County), 9:30 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
>> York at B-2 Districts – Blair, TBD
>> Fillmore Central/Cross Co./OSC at C-1 at Malcolm, TBD
>> Centennial at D-2 at Central Valley, TBD
>> High Plains at D-3 at Southern Valley, TBD
College Basketball
Saturday, Feb. 8
>> Southwestern College at York College, W-1 p.m./M-3 p.m.
