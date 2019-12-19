Basketball
Thursday, Dec. 19
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Exeter-Milligan, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
>> York at Aurora , G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Centennial at Milford, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> Thayer Central at Heartland, 6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> Wilber-Clatonia at Fillmore Central, G-6 p.m./B-7:5 p.m.
>> Shelby-RC at McCool Junction, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> High Plains at Exeter-Milligan, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Hampton at East Butler, G-4:15 p.m./B-6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
>> Hastings at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Adams Central at Fillmore Central, G-2:30 p.m./4:15 p.m.
>> Cross County at Hampton, G-2:30 p.m./B-4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27
>> York at Humphrey St. Francis Tournament, TBD
>> Centennial at Malcolm Tournament, TBD
>> Heartland at Palmer, G-4/B-5:45 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at NE CityTournament, TBD
>> Exeter-Milligan at Silver-Lake Tournament, TBD
>> Hampton at Wilcox Holiday Tournament, TBD
Saturday, Dec. 28
>> York at Humphrey St. Francis Tournament, TBD
>> Centennial at Malcolm Tournament, TBD
>> Fillmore Central at NE City Tournament, TBD
>> Exeter-Milligan at Silver-Lake Tournament, TBD
>> York JV’s at High Plains, TBA
>> Hampton at Wilcox Holiday Tournament, TBD
Thursday, Jan. 2
>> Hastings St. Cecilia at Fillmore Central, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
>> Adams Central at York, G-6/B-7:30 p.m.
>> Superior at Centennial, G-6/B-7:30 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at Heartland, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Friend at Cross County, G-7:15 p.m.
>> Shelby-RC at High Plains, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> Meridian at Hampton, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
>> Centennial at Heartland, G-3:30 p.m./B-5:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Thursday, Dec. 19
>> York at Boone Central/NG Dual, 6:30 p.m.
>> Raymond Central Tri-(Centennial/Cross County), 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
>> York at Ralston Invite, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Sutton Duals- (Centennial), 11 a.m.
>> High Plains at Platteview Invite, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
>> Cross County at Kearney Catholic, 9 a.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Logan View Invite, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
>> Centennial at Newman Grove Invite, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
>> York at Fillmore Central Holiday Invite, 9 a.m.
