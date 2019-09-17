Golf
Tuesday, Sept. 17
>> York at Hastings Invite (Southern Hills), 10 a.m.
>> Heartland Triangular (Aurora/Exeter Milligan), 3 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
>> York Triangular (Columbus/Aurora), 4:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at JCC Invite in Tecumseh, 9 a.m.
Softball
Tuesday, Sept. 17
>> Holdredge at York, 6:30 p.m.
>> Polk County at Kearney Catholic Triangular, (Blue Hill), 4:30 p.m.
>> Central City at FC/E-M/F, 6:30 p.m.
>> Centennial at Milford, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
>> York at Lakeview Triangular (Schuyler), 4:30 p.m.
>> St. Cecilia Triangular (Polk County/FC/E-M/F), 4:30 p.m.
>> Centennial at Malcolm Triangular (Blue River), 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Tuesday, Sept. 17
>> Lincoln Christian at York, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
>> York at Ralston, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 17
>> York at Holdredge, 7 p.m.
>> Cross County Triangular (Heartland Lutheran/McCool, 5:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.
>> Shelby-Rising City at Hampton, 7 p.m.
>> High Plains at Riverside Triangular (Palmer), 5 p.m.
>> Centennial at Fairbury, 7 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS in Beatrice, TBD
>> Dorchester at Nebraska Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
>> Cross County at Heartland, 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Wilber-Clatonia, 7 p.m.
>> Hampton at Osceola, 7 p.m.
>> Harvard at McCool, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.