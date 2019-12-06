Basketball
Friday, Dec. 6
>> Cross County at Shelby R-C, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Wilber-Clatonia at Heartland, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at Osceola, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> High Plains at Giltner, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Hampton at BDS, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
>> Nebraska Christian at Centennial, G-3:30 p.m./B-5:15 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Fairbury, G-6 p.m./B-5:45 p.m.
>> Hampton at McCool Junction, G-2:30 p.m./B-4 p.m.
>> Meridian at Nebraska Lutheran, G-2:30 p.m./B-4 p.m.
>> Fullerton at High Plains, G-4:30 p.m./B-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
>> York at Columbus, 6 p.m.
>> Sutton at Heartland, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> Giltner at McCool Junction, 7 p.m.
>> East Butler at Exeter-Milligan, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> St. Edward at Nebraska Lutheran, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
>> Waverly at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Sandy Creek at Centennial, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Dorchester at Exeter-Milligan, 7:30 p.m.
>> NE. Lutheran at Martin Luther Tip Classic, TBD
Friday, Dec. 13
>> Cross County at Meridian, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at Heartland, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at St. Paul, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at High Plains, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> NE. Lutheran at Martin Luther Tip Classic, TBD
>> Hampton at Osceola, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
>> York at Lexington, G-5:45 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Tri-County at Centennial, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Malcolm at Cross County, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday, Dec. 6
>> Cross County at Lakeview Invite, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
>> York Invite, 8:30 a.m.
>> Friend Invite-(Centennial/Fillmore Central) 9 a.m.
>> High Plains at Conestoga Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
>> Cross County Tri-(Shelby-RC/Sandy Creek)
Thursday, Dec. 12
>> Centennial at Milford Tri, 6 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Fairbury Quad, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
>> Nebraska Duals– High Plains at CCC 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
>> York at West Point Invite, 9 a.m.
College Basketball
Saturday, Dec. 7
>> Kansas Wesleyan at York College, W-5 p.m./M-7 p.m.
