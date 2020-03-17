Soccer – All Canceled
Thursday, March 19
>> York at Kearney Catholic, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
>> York Soccer Invitational, Girls at 10 a.m., Boys at 12 p.m.
Monday, March 23
>> Aurora at York B-G, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24
>> Lexington at York B-G, 6 p.m.
Tennis – All Canceled
Thursday, March 19
>> York at GICC Invite, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, March 24
>> Lincoln Christian at York, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 25
>> York Triangular, 12 p.m.
Track and Field – All Canceled
Thursday, March 19
>> York at Concordia Bulddog Indoor Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Class D Doane Indoor (Exeter-Milligan/McCool Junction/HRT/NLHS), 10 a.m.
Friday, March 20
>> Concordia Indoor– Forest Division (High Plains/Centennial/F. Central), 9 a.m.
>> Doane Indoor track and field (Cross County), 10 a.m.
>> Hampton at Concordia Bulldog Indoor (Seward), 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24
>> Merrick County Invite (High Plains/Cross County), 2 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Thayer Central Invite, 11 a.m.
Thursday, March 26
>> McCool Junction Tri (Exeter-Milligan/Hampton)
>> Merrick County Invite (High Plains/Cross County), 2 p.m.
Friday, March 27
>> Centennial at Louisville Quad, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 28
>> Fairbury Invite (York/Fillmore Central), 9:30 a.m.
College Softball – All Canceled
Tuesday, March 24
>> University of St. Mary at York College (DH), 3 p.m.
Thursday, March 26
>> Bellevue University at York College (DH), 5 p.m.
College Baseball – All Canceled
Tuesday, March 17
>> Bethany College at York College, 5 p.m.
Golf– All Canceled
Tuesday, March 24
>> Grand Island at York, 4 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central Triangular (Hidden Hills GC), 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 26
>> Superior Invite (Centennial/Fillmore Central), 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.