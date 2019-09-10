Cross Country
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> Fairbury Invite (McCool), 4:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
>> Aurora Invite (York, Fillmore Central), Girls: 4:45 p.m., Boys: 5:15 p.m.
Football
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> McCool at Santee, 2 p.m.
Golf
Tuesday, Sept. 10
>> York Triangular (Elkhorn South, Crete), 4:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at Fullerton, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> Heartland Invite (Exeter-Milligan), 10 a.m.
Softball
Tuesday, Sept. 10
>> York at Beatrice, 6:30 p.m.
>> Twin River at Polk County, 6 p.m.
>> Centennial Triangular (W-C, Centura Central Valley), 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 10
>> York at Columbus Lakeview, 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Milford, 7 p.m.
>> McCool at Deshler, 7:30 p.m.
>> Fullerton at High Plains, 7 p.m.
>> Sandy Creek at Centennial, 7 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan Triangular (Giltner, Osceola), 5:30 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Nebraska Christian, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> York at Neumann Triangular (Ralston), 5 p.m.
>> Friend at Cross County, 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Tri County, 6 p.m.
>> Hampton at Dorchester Triangular, 6:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at Thayer Central, 7 p.m.
>> McCool Triangular (Exeter-Milligan, Meridian), 5:30 p.m.
>> High Plains at Nebraska Christian, 6 p.m.
>> Centennial at Malcolm Invite
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Cedar Bluffs Triangular, 5 p.m.
