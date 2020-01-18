Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 18

>> Centennial at Central City, G-2:30 p.m./B-4:15 p.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS, TBD

>> Shelby-RC at Nebraska Lutheran, G-4:30 p.m./B-6 p.m...

Tuesday, Jan. 21

>> York at Norris, G-6 p.m./7:30 p.m.

>> Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia, G-7:30 p.m.

>> Dorchester at Cross County, G-6 p.m./7:30 p.m.

>> Heartland at High Plains, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.

>> McCool Junction at BDS, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan at Meridian, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Hampton at Nebraska Lutheran, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

>> Giltner at Cross County, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.

>> McCool Junction at Osceola, G- 6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> BDS at Exeter-Milligan, G- 6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Nebraska Lutheran, B-6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

>> York at Fairbury, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Fillmore Central at Tri-County, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> High Plains at Lawrence-Nelson, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

>> North Platte at York, G-4:30 p.m./B-6:15 p.m.

>> CRC in York-(CC/H-P/EM/MCJ/Hampton/NE, Lutheran)-, TBD

>> Lincoln Christian at Fillmor Central, G-4 p.m./B-5:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 18

>> York at Nebraska City Duals, 10 a.m.

>> Cross County Invite-(CC/HP) 10 a.m.

>> Fillmore Central at Gibbon Invite, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

>> Crete at York Dual, 6 p.m.

>> High Plains at Shelby-Rising City Triangular

Friday, Jan. 24

>> York at UNK Wrestling Duals, 1 p.m.

>> Fillmore Central at Thayer Central Invite

Saturday, Jan. 25

>> Cross County at Oakland-Craig Invite 9 a.m.

>> High Plains at Neligh-Oakdale Invite, 10 a.m.

College Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 18

>> Bethany College at York College, W-5 p.m./M-7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

>> Oklahoma Wesleyan Univ. at York College, W- 6p.m./M-8 p.m.

