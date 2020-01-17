Basketball
Friday, Jan. 17
>> Crete at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Columbus Lakeview at Centennial, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at East Butler, G-6:15 p.m./8 p.m.
>> Deshler at McCool Junction, G-6:15 p.m./8 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS, TBD
>> High Plains at Dorchester, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Hampton at Shelby/RC, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> Cross County at David City, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
>> Centennial at Central City, G-2:30 p.m./B-4:15 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS, TBD
>> Shelby-RC at Nebraska Lutheran, G-4:30 p.m./B-6 p.m...
Tuesday, Jan. 21
>> York at Norris, G-6 p.m./7:30 p.m.
>> Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia, G-7:30 p.m.
>> Dorchester at Cross County, G-6 p.m./7:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at High Plains, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at BDS, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at Meridian, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Hampton at Nebraska Lutheran, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
>> Giltner at Cross County, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at Osceola, G- 6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> BDS at Exeter-Milligan, G- 6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran, B-6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
>> York at Fairbury, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Tri-County, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> High Plains at Lawrence-Nelson, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
>> North Platte at York, G-4:30 p.m./B-6:15 p.m.
>> CRC in York-(CC/H-P/EM/MCJ/Hampton/NE, Lutheran)-, TBD
>> Lincoln Christian at Fillmor Central, G-4 p.m./B-5:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday, Jan. 17
>> Minden Invite- Centennial), 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
>> York at Nebraska City Duals, 10 a.m.
>> Cross County Invite-(CC/HP) 10 a.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Gibbon Invite, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
>> Crete at York Dual, 6 p.m.
>> High Plains at Shelby-Rising City Triangular
Friday, Jan. 24
>> York at UNK Wrestling Duals, 1 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Thayer Central Invite
Saturday, Jan. 25
>> Cross County at Oakland-Craig Invite 9 a.m.
>> High Plains at Neligh-Oakdale Invite, 10 a.m.
College Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 18
>> Bethany College at York College, W-5 p.m./M-7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
>> Oklahoma Wesleyan Univ. at York College, W- 6p.m./M-8 p.m.
