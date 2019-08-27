Cross Country
Thursday, Aug. 29
>> McCool Junction Quad – (York) – Camp Kateri, 7 p.m.
Football
Friday, Aug. 30
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
>> Alliance at York, 7 p.m.
>> Cross County at Wisner-Pilger, 7 p.m.
>> Columbus Lakeview at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.
>> Hampton at McCool Junction, 7 p.m.
>> Heartland at Giltner, 7 p.m.
>> Osceola/High Plains at Palmer, 7 p.m.
>> Syracuse at Centennial, 7 p.m.
>> Tri-County at Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Friend, 7 p.m.
Golf
Friday, Aug. 30
>> York at Seward Invite, 9 a.m.
Softball
Tuesday, August 27
>> Seward at York, 6:30 p.m.
>> Central City at Polk City, 6:30 p.m.
>> FC/EM at Fairbury, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
>> Polk County Tri-(Boone Central/Schuyler), 4:30 p.m.
>> Centennial at Columbus Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
>> York Quad– (Douglas County West/Ralston/St. Cecilia), 10 a.m.
>> Fillmore Central/EM Quad, 10 a.m.
>> Centennial at Seward Invite, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, September 3
>> Hastings at York, 6:30 p.m.
>> Polk County at St. Paul, 6 p.m.
>> FC/EM at Blue Hill Tri, 4:30 p.m.
>> Centennial at Aurora, 6: 30 p.m.
Tennis
Thursday, Aug. 29
>> Waverly at York, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
>> York at Lincoln NE Invite, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, September 3
>> Beatrice at York, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday, Aug. 29
>> York at Columbus, 7 p.m.
>> Cross County at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
>> Heartland at Palmer, 7 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at Silver Lake Tri, 6 p.m.
>> Sutton at Exeter-Milligan, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
>> Polk County at Wisner-Pilger Invite, 10 a.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Minden Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Hampton at York, 6:30 p.m.
>> Hampton at Axtell Invite, TBD
>> Centennial at Minden Invite, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, September 3
>> Superior at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.