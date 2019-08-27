Cross Country

Thursday, Aug. 29

>> McCool Junction Quad – (York) – Camp Kateri, 7 p.m.

Football

Friday, Aug. 30

>> Nebraska Lutheran at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

>> Alliance at York, 7 p.m.

>> Cross County at Wisner-Pilger, 7 p.m.

>> Columbus Lakeview at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.

>> Hampton at McCool Junction, 7 p.m.

>> Heartland at Giltner, 7 p.m.

>> Osceola/High Plains at Palmer, 7 p.m.

>> Syracuse at Centennial, 7 p.m.

>> Tri-County at Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Friend, 7 p.m.

Golf

Friday, Aug. 30

>> York at Seward Invite, 9 a.m.

Softball

Tuesday, August 27

>> Seward at York, 6:30 p.m.

>> Central City at Polk City, 6:30 p.m.

>> FC/EM at Fairbury, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

>> Polk County Tri-(Boone Central/Schuyler), 4:30 p.m.

>> Centennial at Columbus Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

>> York Quad– (Douglas County West/Ralston/St. Cecilia), 10 a.m.

>> Fillmore Central/EM Quad, 10 a.m.

>> Centennial at Seward Invite, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, September 3

>> Hastings at York, 6:30 p.m.

>> Polk County at St. Paul, 6 p.m.

>> FC/EM at Blue Hill Tri, 4:30 p.m.

>> Centennial at Aurora, 6: 30 p.m.

Tennis

Thursday, Aug. 29

>> Waverly at York, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

>> York at Lincoln NE Invite, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, September 3

>> Beatrice at York, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Thursday, Aug. 29

>> York at Columbus, 7 p.m.

>> Cross County at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

>> Heartland at Palmer, 7 p.m.

>> McCool Junction at Silver Lake Tri, 6 p.m.

>> Sutton at Exeter-Milligan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

>> Polk County at Wisner-Pilger Invite, 10 a.m.

>> Fillmore Central at Minden Invite, 9 a.m.

>> Hampton at York, 6:30 p.m.

>> Hampton at Axtell Invite, TBD

>> Centennial at Minden Invite, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, September 3

>> Superior at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.