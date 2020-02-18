Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 20

>> York at Subdistricts, TBD

>> Girls Subdistrict Basketball Tournaments, all teams

Friday, Feb. 21

>> Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia, 7:30 p.m.

>> Giltner at McCool Junction, 7 p.m.

>> Dorchester at Exeter-Milligan, 7:30 p.m.

>> Walthill at Nebraska Lutheran, 7 p.m.

>> High Plains at Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24

>> Boys basketball subdistricts, TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 25

>> York at Subdistricts- (Seward/Aurora/York)

>> Boys basketball subdistricts, TBD

Thursday, Feb. 27

>> York at Subdistricts

>> Boys basketball subdistricts, TBD

Friday, Feb. 28

>> District Finals- (Classes B, C1, C2, D1, and D2), TBD

Saturday, Feb. 29

>> District Finals- (Classes B, C1, C2, D1, and D2), TBD

Thursday, Mar. 5

>> Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament

Friday, Mar. 6

>> Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament

Saturday, Mar. 7

>> Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament

Thursday, Mar. 12

>> Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament

Friday, Mar. 13

>> Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament

Saturday, Mar. 14

>> Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament

College Basketball

Wednesday, Feb. 19

>> Sterling College at York College, W- 6p.m./M-8 p.m.

