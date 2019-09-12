Cross Country
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> Fairbury Invite (McCool), 4:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
>> Aurora Invite (York, Fillmore Central), Girls: 4:45 p.m., Boys: 5:15 p.m.
Football
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> McCool at Santee, 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
>> Fillmore Central at Sandy Creek, 7 p.m.
>> Dorchester at Hampton, 3 p.m.
>> Osceola/High Plains at Ravenna, 7 p.m.
>> Battle Creek at Centennial, 7 p.m.
>> EMF at Nebraska City Lourdes, 7 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Thayer Central, 7 p.m.
Golf
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> Heartland Invite (Exeter-Milligan), 10 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
>> Aurora Invite-(York/EM), 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
>> York at Central City Quad, 4 p.m.
>> Heartland at Fairbury Invite, 9 a.m.
Softball
Saturday, Sept. 14
>> York at Lakeview Invite- (Bradshaw Park), 9 a.m.
>> Fillmore Central/EM at Cozad Invite, 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
>> York at Crete, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> York at Neumann Triangular (Ralston), 5 p.m.
>> Friend at Cross County, 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Tri County, 6 p.m.
>> Hampton at Dorchester Triangular, 6:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at Thayer Central, 7 p.m.
>> McCool Triangular (Exeter-Milligan, Meridian), 5:30 p.m.
>> High Plains at Nebraska Christian, 6 p.m.
>> Centennial at Malcolm Invite
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Cedar Bluffs Triangular, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
>> York at Neumann Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Sandy Creek Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Hampton at Loomis Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Elba Invite-(McCool/High Plains), TBD
>> Centennial at Malcolm Invite, TBD
>> Exeter-Milligan at Friend Invite, TBD
Monday, Sept. 16
>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS in Beatrice, TBD
Tennis
Monday, Sept. 16
>> York at Lincoln East Invite, 8:30 a.m.
