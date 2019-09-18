Cross Country
Friday, Sept. 20
>> York at Waverly Invite (Pioneers Golf Course), 2 p.m.
Football
Friday, Sept. 20
>> Omaha Skutt at York, 7 p.m.
>> Cross County at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
>> Minden at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.
>> Heartland at Nebraska Lutheran, 7 p.m.
>> Silver Lake at McCool, 7 p.m.
>> Elkhorn Valley at Osceola/High Plains, 6:30 p.m.
>> Centennial at Sutton, 7 p.m.
>> Thayer Central at Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Milligan, 7 p.m.
Golf
Thursday, Sept. 19
>> York Triangular (Columbus/Aurora), 4:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at JCC Invite in Tecumseh, 9 a.m.
Softball
Thursday, Sept. 19
>> York at Lakeview Triangular (Schuyler), 4:30 p.m.
>> St. Cecilia Triangular (Polk County/FC/E-M/F), 4:30 p.m.
>> Centennial at Malcolm Triangular (Blue River), 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
>> York at Hastings Invite, 11 a.m.
>> Polk County at David City Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Centennial at Arlington Tournament, 9 a.m.
Tennis
Thursday, Sept. 19
>> York at Ralston, 3 p.m.
College Volleyball
Saturday, Sept. 21
>> Sterling/Dakota Wesleyan at York College, 1 - 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday, Sept. 19
>> Cross County at Heartland, 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Wilber-Clatonia, 7 p.m.
>> Hampton at Osceola, 7 p.m.
>> Harvard at McCool, 7 p.m.
>> High Plains at Humphrey/LHF Triangular (Clarkson-Leigh), 5 p.m.
>> Centennial at Sutton Triangular (Shelby-Rising City), 5:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS in Beatrice
>> Nebraska Lutheran at College View, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
>> Cross County Invite (High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran), 9 a.m.
>> Fillmore Central Invite, 9 a.m.
