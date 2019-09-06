Cross Country
Friday, Sept. 6
>> York at Augustana College Twilight Invite
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> Fairbury Invite- (McCool Junction), 4:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
>> Aurora Invite- (York/Fillmore Central), G-4:45 p.m./B-5:15 p.m.
Golf
Tuesday, Sept. 10
>> York Tri-(Elkhorn South/Crete), 4:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at Fullerton, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> Heartland Invite- (Exeter-Milligan), 10 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
>> York at Lexington Invite, 9 a.m.
Softball
Saturday, Sept. 7
>> Fairbury Invite (Centennial, FC/E-M), 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
>> York at Beatrice, 6:30 p.m.
>> Twin River at Polk County 6 p.m.
>> Centennial Tri-(W-C/Centura Central Valley), 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> York Tri- (Adams Central/ Centennial), 4:30 p.m.
>> Polk County at Ord, 6 p.m.
>> FCEM at Freeman Tri, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 10
>> York at Columbus Lakeview, 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Milford, 7 p.m.
>> McCool at Deshler, 7:30 p.m.
>> Fullerton at High Plains, 7 p.m.
>> Sandy Creek at Centennial, 7 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan Triangular (Giltner, Osceola), 5:30 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Nebraska Christian, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> York at Neumann Tri- (Ralston), 5 p.m.
>> Friend at Cross County, 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Tri-County, 6 p.m.
>> Hampton at Dorchester Tri, 6:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at Thayer Central, 7 p.m.
>> McCool Junction Tri- (EM/Meridian), 5:30 p.m.
>> High Plains at Nebraska Christian, 6 p.m.
>> Centennial at Malcolm Invite, TBD
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Cedar Bluffs Tri, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Tuesday, Sept. 10
>> York at Adams Central, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
>> York Invite, 10 a.m.
Football
Thursday, Sept. 12
>> McCool Junction at Santee, 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
>> York at McCook, 7 p.m.
