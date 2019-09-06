Cross Country

Friday, Sept. 6

>> York at Augustana College Twilight Invite

Thursday, Sept. 12

>> Fairbury Invite- (McCool Junction), 4:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

>> Aurora Invite- (York/Fillmore Central), G-4:45 p.m./B-5:15 p.m.

Golf

Tuesday, Sept. 10

>> York Tri-(Elkhorn South/Crete), 4:30 p.m.

>> Heartland at Fullerton, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

>> Heartland Invite- (Exeter-Milligan), 10 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

>> York at Lexington Invite, 9 a.m.

Softball

Saturday, Sept. 7

>> Fairbury Invite (Centennial, FC/E-M), 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

>> York at Beatrice, 6:30 p.m.

>> Twin River at Polk County 6 p.m.

>> Centennial Tri-(W-C/Centura Central Valley), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

>> York Tri- (Adams Central/ Centennial), 4:30 p.m.

>> Polk County at Ord, 6 p.m.

>> FCEM at Freeman Tri, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 10

>> York at Columbus Lakeview, 7 p.m.

>> Fillmore Central at Milford, 7 p.m.

>> McCool at Deshler, 7:30 p.m.

>> Fullerton at High Plains, 7 p.m.

>> Sandy Creek at Centennial, 7 p.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan Triangular (Giltner, Osceola), 5:30 p.m.

>> Nebraska Lutheran at Nebraska Christian, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

>> York at Neumann Tri- (Ralston), 5 p.m.

>> Friend at Cross County, 7 p.m.

>> Fillmore Central at Tri-County, 6 p.m.

>> Hampton at Dorchester Tri, 6:30 p.m.

>> Heartland at Thayer Central, 7 p.m.

>> McCool Junction Tri- (EM/Meridian), 5:30 p.m.

>> High Plains at Nebraska Christian, 6 p.m.

>> Centennial at Malcolm Invite, TBD

>> Nebraska Lutheran at Cedar Bluffs Tri, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Tuesday, Sept. 10

>> York at Adams Central, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

>> York Invite, 10 a.m.

Football

Thursday, Sept. 12

>> McCool Junction at Santee, 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

>> York at McCook, 7 p.m.

