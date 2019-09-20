Cross Country
Friday, Sept. 20
>> York at Waverly Invite (Pioneers Golf Course), 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
>> York at Crete Invite- (Doane University), 4 p.m.
Football
Friday, Sept. 20
>> Omaha Skutt at York, 7 p.m.
>> Cross County at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
>> Minden at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.
>> Heartland at Nebraska Lutheran, 7 p.m.
>> Silver Lake at McCool, 7 p.m.
>> Elkhorn Valley at Osceola/High Plains, 6:30 p.m.
>> Centennial at Sutton, 7 p.m.
>> Thayer Central at Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Milligan, 7 p.m.
Golf
Monday, Sept. 23
>> Seward at York Dual, 4 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan Tri in Friend-(Lincoln Lutheran/T-C), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
>> Fullerton Invite-(HRT/EM), 10 a.m.
Softball
Saturday, Sept. 21
>> York at Hastings Invite, 11 a.m.
>> Polk County at David City Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Centennial at Arlington Tournament, 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
>> York at Grand Island Northwest, 6:30 p.m.
>> FCEM atx David City Tri, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
>> York at GICC Tri-(Wahoo), 4:30 p.m.
>> Polk County at Centennial, 6:30 p.m.
College Volleyball
Saturday, Sept. 21
>> Sterling/Dakota Wesleyan at York College, 1 - 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Saturday, Sept. 21
>> Cross County Invite (High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran), 9 a.m.
>> Fillmore Central Invite, 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
>> York at Palmyra Tri-(Malcolm), 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
>> David City at Cross County, 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Thayer Central Tri, 5:30 p.m.
>> Hampton at Heartland, 7 p.m.
>> High Plains Tri-(St. Edward/Elba), 5 p.m.
>> Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia, 7 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at Friend, 6:30 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran Tri-(BDS/SRC), 5 p.m.
College Women’s Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 24
>> Southwestern at York College-(Cornerstone Complex), 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.