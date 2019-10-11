Softball

Friday, October 11

>> York at District Final, TBD

>> Districts, TBD

Wednesday, October 16

>> State Softball First Round– Class B-9 a.m./ClassC-11:20 a.m./ Class A-2 p.m. – All games played at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings

Thursday, October 17

>> State Softball in Hastings at the Bill Smith Softball Complex

Friday, October 18

>> State Championship Finals in All Three Classes starting at 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Saturday, October 12

>> Heartland Quad, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, October 15

>> Cross County Tri– (Shelton/Hampton), 5:30 p.m.

>> Cross Countyl Tri– (Hampton/shelton), 6 p.m.

>> Centennial Tri– (Fillmore Central), 5 p.m.

>> BDS Tri– (McCool Junction(), 6:30 p.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan at High Plains, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 17

>> York at Central Conference– Home Sites

>> Cross County Tri–(Giltner/Meridian), 5:30 p.m.

>> Hampton at Nebraska Lutheran 7 p.m.

>> High Plains Tri, 5:30 p.m.

>> Centennial Tri–(Aquinas/David City), 5:30 p.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan at East Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Thursday, October 17

>> District Cross Country–(Fillmore Central/York/Centennial/MCJ), TBD

Football

Friday, October 11

>> Northwest at York, 7 p.m.

>> Nebraska Lutheran at Cross County, 7 p.m.

>> Fillmore Central at Milford, 7 p.m.

>> Silver Lake at Hampton, 7 p.m.

>> Heartland at Shelton, 3 p.m.

>> Lewiston at McCool Junction, 7 p.m.

>> Centennial at Shelby-RC, 7 p.m.

>> East Butler at EMF at Friend, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 18

>> Seward at York, TBD

>> BDS at Cross County, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Saturday, October 12

>> Kansas Wesleyan University at York College– W-1 p.m./M-3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Thursday, October 17

>> State Championships in Lincoln, TBD

Friday, October 18

>> State Championship in Lincoln, 7 p.m.

