Basketball
Thursday, Feb. 13
>> Osceola at Heartland, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
>> York @ Seward (switch), G-7:30 p.m./B-6 p.m.
>> Centennial at Louisville, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at Cross County, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Sutton, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at Dorchester, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> High Plains at BDS, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Giltner at Hampton, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Harvard, G-5 p.m./B-6:30 p.m.
>> Centennial at Malcolm, G-5 p.m./B-6:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
>> Girls Subdistrict Basketball Tournaments, all teams
Thursday, Feb. 20
>> York at Subdistricts, TBD
>> Girls Subdistrict Basketball Tournaments, all teams
Friday, Feb. 21
>> Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia, 7:30 p.m.
>> Giltner at McCool Junction, 7 p.m.
>> Dorchester at Exeter-Milligan, 7:30 p.m.
>> Walthill at Nebraska Lutheran, 7 p.m.
>> High Plains at Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
>> Boys basketball subdistricts, TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 25
>> York at Subdistricts- (Seward/Aurora/York)
>> Boys basketball subdistricts, TBD
Thursday, Feb. 27
>> York at Subdistricts
>> Boys basketball subdistricts, TBD
Friday, Feb. 28
>> District Finals- (Classes B, C1, C2, D1, and D2), TBD
Saturday, Feb. 29
>> District Finals- (Classes B, C1, C2, D1, and D2), TBD
Thursday, Mar. 5
>> Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament
Friday, Mar. 6
>> Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament
Saturday, Mar. 7
>> Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament
Thursday, Mar. 12
>> Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament
Wrestling
Friday, Feb. 14
>> York at B-2 Districts – Blair, TBD
>> Fillmore Central/Cross Co./OSC at C-1 at Malcolm, TBD
>> Centennial at D-2 at Central Valley, TBD
>> High Plains at D-3 at Southern Valley, TBD
Saturday, Feb. 15
>> York at Districts– Blair, TBD
>> Fillmore Central/Cross Co/OSC at C-1 at Malcolm, TBD
>> Centennial at D-2 at Central Valley, TVD
>> High Plains at D-3 at Southern Valley, TBD
College Basketball
Wednesday, Feb. 19
>> Sterling College at York College, W- 6p.m./M-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.