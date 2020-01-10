Basketball

Friday, Jan. 10

>> Centennial at Sutton, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Meridian at McCool Junction, G-6:15 p.m./8 p.m.

>> Meridian at McCool Junction, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.

>> Shelby-RC at Exeter-Milligan, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

>> Northwest at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Raymond Central at Centennial, G-3:30 p.m./B-4:15 p.m.

>> Heartland at Cross County, G-3:45 p.m./B-5:30 p.m.

>> Fillmore Central at Superior, G-2:45 p.m./B-4:15 p.m.

>> McCool Junction at Friend, G-2:30 p.m./B- 4p.m.

>> Hampton at Palmer, G-3 p.m./B-4:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 13

>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS, TBD

Tuesday, Jan. 14

>> GICC at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Shelby-RC at Centennial, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Malcolm at Fillmore Central, G-6 p.m./G-7:30 p.m.

>> Heartland at Superior, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.

>> Harvard at McCool Junction, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS, TBD

>> Nebraska Lutheran at East Butler, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Palmer at High Plains, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.

>> Heartland Lutheran at Hampton, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

>> Twin River at Cross County, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Heartland at Fillmore Central, G-6 p.m./B-7:45 p.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS, TBD

>> Nebraska Lutheran at High Plains, G-6 p.m./7:30 p.m.

>> College View Academy at Hampton, G06 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

>> Crete at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Columbus Lakeview at Centennial, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 11

>> Malcolm Invite – (York/CC), 9 a.m.

>> Manstedt Invite at CCC (Cent./HP), 10:00 a.m.

>> Tri-County Duals–(FC/York JV), 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

>> Cross County Tri, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

>> Centennial Quad-(FC/Centennial), 5 p.m.

>> York Tri-(Sandy Creek/Milford), 6 p.m.

>> Centennial Quad, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

>> Minden Invite- Centennial), 3 p.m.

College Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 11

>> Bethel College at York College, W-3/M-5 p.m.

