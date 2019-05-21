Boys Golf
Tuesday, May 21
>> York @ Class B Boys Golf Championships @ Elks Country Club in Columbus
>> Exeter-Milligan & Heartland @ Class D Boys Golf Championships @ Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte
Legion Baseball
Tuesday, May 21
>> David City @ York Cornerstone Juniors (Cornerstone Fan Appreciation Night), 5:30 p.m.
>> David City @ York Cornerstone Seniors (Cornerstone Fan Appreciation Night), 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
>> York Cornerstone Juniors @ Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg, 5:30 p.m.
>> York Cornerstone Seniors @ Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 28
>> Utica/Beaver Crossing @ York Cornerstone Juniors, 5:30 p.m.
>> Utica/Beaver Crossing @ York Cornerstone Seniors, 8 p.m.