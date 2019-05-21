Boys Golf

Tuesday, May 21

>> York @ Class B Boys Golf Championships @ Elks Country Club in Columbus

>> Exeter-Milligan & Heartland @ Class D Boys Golf Championships @ Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte

Legion Baseball

Tuesday, May 21

>> David City @ York Cornerstone Juniors (Cornerstone Fan Appreciation Night), 5:30 p.m.

>> David City @ York Cornerstone Seniors (Cornerstone Fan Appreciation Night), 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

>> York Cornerstone Juniors @ Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg, 5:30 p.m.

>> York Cornerstone Seniors @ Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

>> Utica/Beaver Crossing @ York Cornerstone Juniors, 5:30 p.m.

>> Utica/Beaver Crossing @ York Cornerstone Seniors, 8 p.m.


