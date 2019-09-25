Football
Friday, Sept. 27
>> Beatrice at York, 7 p.m.
>> Osceola/High Plains at Cross County, 7 p.m.
>> Superior at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.
>> Hampton at Heartland Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at Palmer, 7 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at Sterling, 7 p.m.
>> Centennial at Aquinas, 7 p.m.
>> East Butler at Nebraska Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Thursday, Sept. 26
>> York at Waverly Invite- (Woods TC), 9 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
>> York at GICC Invite–(Ryder Park), 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 30
>> Columbus at York, 4 p.m.
Golf
Thursday, Sept. 26
>> York at Pius X Invite- (Holmes CC), 8:30 a.m.
Cross Country
Thursday, Sept. 26
>> Randall Smith Invite–Hebron (FC/MCJ), 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30
>> UNK Invite–(York/MCJ) at Kearney Country Club, TBD
Softball
Thursday, Sept. 26
>> Polk County at Madison Tri- (David City), 4:30 p.m.
>> Schuyler at Centennial, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
>> Polk County at Adams Central Invite, 10 a.m.
>> Central City Invite–(FCEM and Cenennial), TBD
Monday, Sept. 30
>> Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central/EM at Adams Central, 6:30 p.m.
College Volleyball
Wednesday, Sept. 25
>> Southwestern at York College, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday, Sept. 26
>> Cross County at Palmer, 7 p.m.
>> Hampton at Kenesaw, 7 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at Heartland, 7 p.m.
>> High Plains at Dorchester Tri–(Shelby-RC), 5:30 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Giltner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
>> York at Aurora Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Adams Central Invite–(Centennial/Fillmore Central), 8:30 a.m.
>> Hampton Invite, 10 a.m.
>> Heartland at Southern Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran Tournament, 9 a.m.
