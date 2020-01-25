Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 25

>> North Platte at York, G-4:30 p.m./B-6:15 p.m.

>> CRC in York-(CC/H-P/EM/MCJ/Hampton/NE, Lutheran)-, TBD

>> Lincoln Christian at Fillmor Central, G-4 p.m./B-5:45 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 27

>> York at Central Conference- (home sites), TBD

>> CRC in York- (CC/H-P/EM/MCJ/Hampton/NE Lutheran)-, TBD

Tuesday, Jan 28

>> York at Central Conference-(home sites), TBD

>> Centennial at Fillmore Central, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> CRC in York-(CC/H-P/EM/MCJ/Hampton/NE Lutheran), TBD

>> Heartland at Nebraska Christian, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

>> York at Central Conference, TBD

>> CRC in York-(CC/H-P/EM/MCJ/Hampton/NE Lutheran), TBD

>> Heartland at Friend, G-6 p.m./B-7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

>> York at Central Conference, TVD

>> Thayer Central at Centennial, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> CRC in York-(CC/H-P/EM/MCJ/Hampton/NE Lutheran), TBD

>> Fillmore Central at Gibbon, G-6:15 p.m./B-8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

>> York at Central Conference, TBD

Monday, Feb. 3

>> Southern Nebraska Conference-Home Sites, TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 4

>> Southern Nebraska Conference-Home sites, TBD

>> Cross County at Nebraska Lutheran, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> McCool Junction at East Butler, G-6:15 p.m./8 p.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan at Giltner, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

>> Meridian at high Plains, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

>> Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial, TBD

>> Nebraska Lutheran at Dorchester, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

>> Holdredge at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 25

>> Cross County at Oakland-Craig Invite 9 a.m.

>> High Plains at Neligh-Oakdale Invite, 10 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

>> High Plains at Greeley Invite, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

>> Central Conference at Lexington, 10 a.m.

>> SNC at Milford-(FC/Centennial), 10 a.m.

>> Doniphan-Trumbull Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

>> CRC at East Butler-(CC/High Plains), 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

>> York at Fairbury Invite, TBD

College Basketball

Wednesday, Jan. 29

>> Tabor College at York College, W-6 p.m./M-8 p.m.

