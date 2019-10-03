Cross Country

Thursday, October 3

>> York Invite at York Country Club–(York/FC), 4 p.m.

Softball

Thursday, October 3

>> Pierce at Polk County, 6 p.m.

Friday, October 4

>> Central Conference Tournament–(Hastings), TBD

Saturday, October 5

>> Southern NEbraska at Fairbury–(Centennial/FCEM), TBD

Monday, October 7

>> York at Subdistricts, TBD

>> HWY 91 at Polk County, 6 p.m.

>> Aurora at FCEM, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 8

>> York at Subdistricts, TBD

Volleyball

Thursday, October 3

>> York at Seward Tri-(Beatrice), 5 p.m.

>> St. Cecilia Tournament– (Cross County/Heartland), TBD

>> Red Cloud at Hampton, 5 p.m.

>> Centennial at Thayer Central, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

>> York at Raymond Central Invite, 8 a.m.

>> Cross County at Clarkson Invite, 9 a.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan at JCC Tournament in Tecumseh, TBD

Tuesday, October 8

>> York at Adams Central Tri–(Lexington), 5 p.m.

Football

Thursday, October 3

>> Red Cloud at Hampton, 7 p.m.

>> McCool Junction at Deshler, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 4

>> York at Hastings, 7 p.m.

>> Cross County at East Butler (Dwight), 7 p.m.

>> Fillmore Central at Aurora, 7 p.m.

>> Nebraska Christian at Heartland, 7 p.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Osceola/High Plains–(Clarks), 7 p.m.

>> North Bend at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Golf

Thursday, October 3

>> Heartland at Centura Invite, 9a.m.

Friday, October 4

>> York at Central Conference, TBD

Monday, October 7

>> Southern Nebraska Conference–(Heartland), TBD

>> Districts– (Exeter-Milligan), TBD

Tuesday, October 8

>> District Golf–(York/Heartland), TBD

Tennis

Friday, October 4

>> York Invite, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, October 8

>> York at Hastings, 5 p.m.

