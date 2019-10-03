Cross Country
Thursday, October 3
>> York Invite at York Country Club–(York/FC), 4 p.m.
Softball
Thursday, October 3
>> Pierce at Polk County, 6 p.m.
Friday, October 4
>> Central Conference Tournament–(Hastings), TBD
Saturday, October 5
>> Southern NEbraska at Fairbury–(Centennial/FCEM), TBD
Monday, October 7
>> York at Subdistricts, TBD
>> HWY 91 at Polk County, 6 p.m.
>> Aurora at FCEM, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 8
>> York at Subdistricts, TBD
Volleyball
Thursday, October 3
>> York at Seward Tri-(Beatrice), 5 p.m.
>> St. Cecilia Tournament– (Cross County/Heartland), TBD
>> Red Cloud at Hampton, 5 p.m.
>> Centennial at Thayer Central, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 5
>> York at Raymond Central Invite, 8 a.m.
>> Cross County at Clarkson Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at JCC Tournament in Tecumseh, TBD
Tuesday, October 8
>> York at Adams Central Tri–(Lexington), 5 p.m.
Football
Thursday, October 3
>> Red Cloud at Hampton, 7 p.m.
>> McCool Junction at Deshler, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 4
>> York at Hastings, 7 p.m.
>> Cross County at East Butler (Dwight), 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Aurora, 7 p.m.
>> Nebraska Christian at Heartland, 7 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Osceola/High Plains–(Clarks), 7 p.m.
>> North Bend at Centennial, 7 p.m.
Golf
Thursday, October 3
>> Heartland at Centura Invite, 9a.m.
Friday, October 4
>> York at Central Conference, TBD
Monday, October 7
>> Southern Nebraska Conference–(Heartland), TBD
>> Districts– (Exeter-Milligan), TBD
Tuesday, October 8
>> District Golf–(York/Heartland), TBD
Tennis
Friday, October 4
>> York Invite, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, October 8
>> York at Hastings, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.