Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 7
>> Schuyler at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Osceola at Cross County, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Lawrence-Nelson at McCool Junction, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at Diller Odell, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> BDS at Nebraska Lutheran, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
>> York at Columbus Scotus/6 p.m.
>> York at Beatrice, 7:30 p.m.
>> Cross County at Sutton, G-6 p.m./7:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Central City, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Hampton at High Plains, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
>> Centennial at Sutton, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Meridian at McCool Junction, G-6:15 p.m./8 p.m.
>> Shelby-RC at Exeter-Milligan, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
>> Northwest at York, G-6 p.m./B-7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday, Jan. 4
>> York at Fillmore Central Holiday Invite, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
>> Cross County/High Plains at East Butler Tri, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
>> York at Ashland-Greenwood Invie, 5:30 p.m.
>> Manstedt Invite at CCC (Cent/HP), 10:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Tri County Duals
Saturday, Jan. 11
>> Malcolm Invite – (York/CC), 9 a.m.
College Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 4
>> Friends University at York College, W-5 p.m./M-7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
>> Bethel College at York College, W-3/M-5 p.m.
