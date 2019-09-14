Golf
Saturday, Sept. 14
>> Aurora Invite-(York/EM), 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
>> York at Central City Quad, 4 p.m.
>> Heartland at Fairbury Invite, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
>> York at Hastings Invite- (Southern Hills), 10 a.m.
>> Heartland Tri-(Aurora/Exeter Milligan), 3 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
>> York Tri-(Columbus/Aurora), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Saturday, Sept. 14
>> York at Lakeview Invite- (Bradshaw Park), 9 a.m.
>> Fillmore Central/EM at Cozad Invite, 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
>> York at Crete, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
>> Holdredge at York, 6:30 p.m.
>> Polk County at Kearney Catholic Tri- (Blue Hill), 4:30 p.m.
>> Central City at FCEM, 6:30 p.m.
>> Centennial at Milford, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
>> York at Lakeview Tri-(Schuyler), 4:30 p.m.
>> St. Cecilia Tri-(Polk County/Fillmore/Central/EM), 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Saturday, Sept. 14
>> York at Neumann Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Sandy Creek Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Hampton at Loomis Invite, 9 a.m.
>> Elba Invite-(McCool/High Plains), TBD
>> Centennial at Malcolm Invite, TBD
>> Exeter-Milligan at Friend Invite, TBD
Monday, Sept. 16
>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS in Beatrice, TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 17
>> York at Holdredge, 7 p.m.
>> Cross County Tri-(HRT Lutheran/MCJ), 5:30 p.m.
>> Heartland at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.
>> Shelby-RC at Hampton, 7 p.m.
>> High Plains at Riverside Tri-(Palmer), 5 p.m.
>> Centennial at Fairbury, 7 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS in Beatrice, TBD
>> Dorchester at Nebraska Lutheran, 7 p.m.
>> Cross County at Heartland, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Monday, Sept. 16
>> York at Lincoln East Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
>> Lincoln Christian at York, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
>> York at Ralston, 3 p.m.
