Golf

Saturday, Sept. 14

>> Aurora Invite-(York/EM), 9 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

>> York at Central City Quad, 4 p.m.

>> Heartland at Fairbury Invite, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

>> York at Hastings Invite- (Southern Hills), 10 a.m.

>> Heartland Tri-(Aurora/Exeter Milligan), 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

>> York Tri-(Columbus/Aurora), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Saturday, Sept. 14

>> York at Lakeview Invite- (Bradshaw Park), 9 a.m.

>> Fillmore Central/EM at Cozad Invite, 9 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

>> York at Crete, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

>> Holdredge at York, 6:30 p.m.

>> Polk County at Kearney Catholic Tri- (Blue Hill), 4:30 p.m.

>> Central City at FCEM, 6:30 p.m.

>> Centennial at Milford, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

>> York at Lakeview Tri-(Schuyler), 4:30 p.m.

>> St. Cecilia Tri-(Polk County/Fillmore/Central/EM), 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Saturday, Sept. 14

>> York at Neumann Invite, 9 a.m.

>> Fillmore Central at Sandy Creek Invite, 9 a.m.

>> Hampton at Loomis Invite, 9 a.m.

>> Elba Invite-(McCool/High Plains), TBD

>> Centennial at Malcolm Invite, TBD

>> Exeter-Milligan at Friend Invite, TBD

Monday, Sept. 16

>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS in Beatrice, TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 17

>> York at Holdredge, 7 p.m.

>> Cross County Tri-(HRT Lutheran/MCJ), 5:30 p.m.

>> Heartland at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.

>> Shelby-RC at Hampton, 7 p.m.

>> High Plains at Riverside Tri-(Palmer), 5 p.m.

>> Centennial at Fairbury, 7 p.m.

>> Exeter-Milligan at MUDECAS in Beatrice, TBD

>> Dorchester at Nebraska Lutheran, 7 p.m.

>> Cross County at Heartland, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Monday, Sept. 16

>> York at Lincoln East Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

>> Lincoln Christian at York, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

>> York at Ralston, 3 p.m.

