Track and Field

April 7 at Sandy Creek Invite

April 14 Heartland Invite

April 21 at Centennial Invite

April 27 at Central Nebraska Invite (Grand Island)

April 28 at Sutton Quad

May 2 at Southern Nebraska Conference Meet (Superior)

May 4 at SNC (weather date)

May 7 at Sutton Invite

May 13 at D-6 District Meet (Kenesaw)

May 22-23 at State Meet (Omaha)

Golf

April 8 at Friend Invite

April 14 at Fillmore Central Invite

April 15 at Milford Invite

April 20 at York JV Quad

April 22 at David City Invite

April 28 at Red Cloud Scramble

May 5 at Sutton Invite

May 7 at Southern Nebraska Conference Meet (Clay Center)

May 8 at SNC (weather date)

May 13 at Thayer Central Inv.

May 18-19 at D-1 District Golf

May 27-28 at State (North Platte)

EDITOR’S NOTE: On Monday, March 16, the Nebraska Schools Activities Association suspended all activity practices until March 30 and all activity competitions until April 2 due to COVID-19. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant. Until an official decision has been made in regards to spring sports, the York News-Times sports department will be running its spring sports previews for girls and boys track, as well as golf, in the daily sports section.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.