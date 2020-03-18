Track and Field
April 7 at Sandy Creek Invite
April 14 Heartland Invite
April 21 at Centennial Invite
April 27 at Central Nebraska Invite (Grand Island)
April 28 at Sutton Quad
May 2 at Southern Nebraska Conference Meet (Superior)
May 4 at SNC (weather date)
May 7 at Sutton Invite
May 13 at D-6 District Meet (Kenesaw)
May 22-23 at State Meet (Omaha)
Golf
April 8 at Friend Invite
April 14 at Fillmore Central Invite
April 15 at Milford Invite
April 20 at York JV Quad
April 22 at David City Invite
April 28 at Red Cloud Scramble
May 5 at Sutton Invite
May 7 at Southern Nebraska Conference Meet (Clay Center)
May 8 at SNC (weather date)
May 13 at Thayer Central Inv.
May 18-19 at D-1 District Golf
May 27-28 at State (North Platte)
EDITOR’S NOTE: On Monday, March 16, the Nebraska Schools Activities Association suspended all activity practices until March 30 and all activity competitions until April 2 due to COVID-19. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant. Until an official decision has been made in regards to spring sports, the York News-Times sports department will be running its spring sports previews for girls and boys track, as well as golf, in the daily sports section.
