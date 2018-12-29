St. Cecilia’s 3-point shooting, depth key in York Holiday Tournament championship
YORK — The York Holiday Tournament girls championship game featured two top-three rated teams according to the Omaha World-Herald in the Class B No. 2 Elkhorn Antlers and the C-2 No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes, who came into Saturday undefeated at 8-0.
On Friday, the two teams took different paths to get to the championship game.
Elkhorn was able to secure a spot in the winner’s bracket thanks to junior Maddy Meehan, who scored 23 points and hit a game-tying, buzzer-beating 3 to force overtime Friday against York. The Antlers went on to beat the host Dukes in double overtime.
St. Cecilia’s first game of the tournament wasn’t as dramatic — the Hawkettes beat Platteview handily, 52-36.
Meehan made things interesting again on Saturday, but St. Cecilia’s depth and 3-point shooting was too much to overcome for the Antlers as the Hawkettes claimed the tournament championship with a 50-46 win.
Eight St. Cecilia players found the scoring column while Meehan was the first and sometimes only option for Elkhorn. St. Cecilia had a better showing from long range, too, drilling eight 3s to Elkhorn’s three.
St. Cecilia seemed to take control of the game towards the end of the first quarter. The Hawkettes and Antlers were tied at 8 early but St. Cecilia ripped off an 11-2 run that bled into the second quarter and gave it a 19-10 lead with 5:24 left in the second. The Hawkettes drilled five 3s in the first half to only one for the Antlers.
But Elkhorn — specifically Meehan — weathered the storm and fought back. Meehan scored eight of her team’s 11 second-quarter points. The Antlers ended the first half on a 7-0 run that cut their deficit to 25-21 at the half.
Meehan continued to shoulder the load offensively for Elkhorn to start the second half. She scored 10 of her team’s 12 points in the third. Her make with 1:25 left gave her team a 33-32 lead, its first since the first quarter. Elkhorn wound up outscoring St. Cecilia 12-7 in the third.
But Mackenna Asher and the rest of the Hawkettes shut down Meehan in the final eight minutes.
Asher finished the game with a team-high 19 points and hit five 3s. She scored 10 in the fourth while the St. Cecilia defense held Meehan scoreless.
Asher got back to back 3s to fall that gave her team 40-36 edge with 3:26 left in the game. The Hawkettes went 8 of 12 at the free-throw line down the stretch in the fourth to fend off the Antlers.
St. Cecilia stays perfect at 9-0 while Elkhorn drops to 5-3.
Elkhorn (5-3) 10 11 12 13 — 46
Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0) 14 11 7 18 — 50
St. Cecilia scoring: Makenna Asher 19, Bailey Kissinger 9, Tori Thomas 7, Lexi Vertin 5, Gracie Daly 3, Jenna Esche 3, Natalie Kissinger 2, Katharine Hamburger 2.
Elkhorn scoring: Maddy Meehan 24, Tia Murray 8, Lexi Knott 6, Payton Jakopovic 4, Kailee Lawrence 2, Hailey White 2.