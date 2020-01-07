COLUMBUS – Last year when long-time High Plains/Clarks wrestling coach Norm Manstedt retired from coaching after 50 years, the Clarks/High Plains Wrestling Invitational got a new-name.
It is now known as the Norm Manstedt Wrestling Invitational, and this will be the 51st year of its existence.
When Manstedt took over the program at Clarks/High Plains, he started the original invitational, and at his retirement party last January which took place in Columbus after the invite, a banner with the new name was unveiled.
This year the invite will get underway at 10 a.m. this Friday and will be held at the Raider Field House on the Central Community College campus, which is located at 4500 63rd Street, north of Columbus.
It is a two-day event which will conclude on Saturday. Action on Saturday will get started at 10 a.m.
There will also be a girls division which will compete on Saturday.
A total of 22 teams will be in action with three new teams, including Crete, Lincoln East and South Central.
There will be team scoring awards to eighth place with three team trophies, and in all 14 weight brackets, medals will be awarded to the top six finishers.
On the girls’ side, top four will medal, top four will score and two team trophies will be presented.
If you have any questions, contact Martin Phillips, the head wrestling coach at High Plains at: mphillips@hpcstorm.org.
