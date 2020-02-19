(York, Cross County/Osceola, Fillmore Central, Centennial, High Plains)
Here are the first round matches for area schools
SESSION I, 9:30 a.m.
CLASS B: York
120: Thomas Ivey, JR., (46-3) vs. Jayden Coulter, Pierce, FR., (37-9)
138: Oren Krumrei, JR., (37-13) vs. Nathaniel Murrillo, Gering, SR., (35-10)
160: Chase Cotton, JR., (17-8) vs. Jacob Awiszus, Gering, SO., (38-8)
170: Kobe Lyons, JR., (47-4) vs. Reid Korth, Wayne, JR., (23-9)
182: Kaden Lyons, JR., (36-12) vs. Deitrich Lecher, Sidney, SO., (18-11)
195: Jacob Diaz, SR., (37-4) vs. Seth Firmanek, Fairbury, SR., (42-3)
220: Brayan Rodriguez, SR., (29-7) vs. Martin Currillo, Wayne, FR., (24-17)
285: Beau Woods, SR., (32-16) vs. Bradyn Kucera, Columbus Lakeview, SR., (36-7)
CLASS C: Cross County/Osceola
138: Cameron Graham, SO., (54-0) vs. Damien Bell, JR., Bridgeport (33-18)
145: Bryce Reed, JR., (43-11) vs. Jacob Dragon, SR., Conestoga (40-12)
152: Colton Nuttelman SR., (40-17) vs. Roberto Valdiva, Logan View, JR., (46-8)
182: Kyle Sterup, JR., (52-2) vs. Reilly Miller, SO., Aquinas (24-18)
CLASS C: Fillmore Central
113: Alex Schademann, FR., (47-7) vs. Jose Escandon, SO., Gibbon (32-10)
126: Aidan Trowbridge, SO., (25-10) vs. Isaiah Shields, SR., Amherst (39-8)
160: Gavin Hinrichs, SR., (43-10) vs. Ashton Schafer, SO., Boone Central/NG (34-15)
182: Thomas Barnes, SO., (41-13) vs. Jarron Metzler, SR., Oakland-Craig (33-7)
285: Connor Asche, JR., (29-10) vs. Shayan Jafari, SR., Lincoln Christian (28-11)
SESSION II, 4 p.m.
CLASS D- Centennial
120: Keenan Kosek, FR., (24-18) vs. Nikolas Kuehn, FR., Kenesaw (26-7)
126: Gaven Schernikau, SR., (44-7) vs. Jacob Gibson, SR., Maxwell (27-8)
132: Ryan Payne, JR., (42-9) vs. Carter Buchheit, SR., Hemingford (25-4)
160: Tyson Rodewald, JR., (11-18) vs. Tyler Coleman, SR., Hemingford (29-9)
285: Carson Felhafer, SO., (42-10) vs. Zacharia Kerwood, SR., Meridian (24-10)
CLASS D: High Plains
126: Javier Moreno, SO., (20-170 vs. Josh Spatz, SO., East Butler (29-8)
152: Hunter Gress, JR., (19-23) vs. Christian Leonard, JR., Bayard (27-9)
160: Jarrett Parsons, SR., (24-11) vs. Josh Paisley, SR., Cambridge (20-7)
170: Dylan Soule, SR., (37-7) vs. Christian Smith, SR., Overton (30-20)
220: Kolby Beck, SR., (21-17) vs. Carter Throener, SR., Howells-Dodge (48-3)
