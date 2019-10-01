GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers football team improved to 3-2 on the year with a 33-7 win over the Superior Wildcats at home on Friday night.
Junior quarterback Jacob Stoner ran the ball 22 times for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns and completed 6 of 14 passes for 91 yards and another score.
After the two teams went to the halftime break tied at 7, the Panthers scored 12 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth to pull away for the four-touchdown win.
The Panthers ran 62 plays to 58 for the Wildcats. Fillmore Central had 19 first downs to 15 for Superior.
Along with Stoner, Koby Head rushed the ball three times for 61 yards. The receiving crew was led by Izayah Morris with two catches for 33 yards.
On defense, Stoner led the team with 13 tackles and Head chipped in with 10.
The Panthers will travel to Aurora on Friday night.
Superior (0-5) 0 7 0 0 – 7
Fillmore Central (3-2) 7 0 12 14 – 33
