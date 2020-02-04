GREELEY – The No. 2-rated wrestling team in Class D, the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors, won the Central Valley Invite on Saturday by 30 points over runner-up Wood River.
Third place was Palmer with 127 while fourth went to Tri County with 115. Rounding out the top five in the 16-team field was Hi-Line with 92 points.
The High Plains Storm took seventh with 65 points.
The Storm did have one individual champion as senior Dylan Soule at 170 pounds improved to 31-7. Soule is the No. 1-rated wrestler at 170 in D and he defeated No. 8 Gunner Reimers of Palmer, 5-4, in the title match.
Soule opened the day with a win over Elijah Niemeier of Hi-Line in 1 minute, 15 seconds. In the quarterfinals, he scored a pin of Cody Miller of Anselmo-Merna in 1:39. In the semifinals, Soule pinned Christian Smith of Overton in 1:43.
The only other wrestler to place for the Storm was Kolby Beck (14-14) as he took fourth at 220.
High Plains will be at East Butler High School on Thursday for the Crossroads Conference Championships that get underway at 4 p.m.
